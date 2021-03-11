Coming April 1, 2021, Ed Felten, professor of computer science and founding director of Princeton’s Center for Information Technology Policy, and WHYY host Malcolm Burnley will investigate how machine learning, automation, and predictive analytics are impacting our lives right now. The podcast will also consider how we, as digital citizens, can protect ourselves from the inherent bias in these systems, and work towards fairness and social justice. Humanity is at an inflection point. More and more decisions once made by people are being made by machines, often without transparency or accountability.

Listen to the A.I. Nation podcast trailer and stay tuned for more details.