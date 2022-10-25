SPECIAL EVENT: This Thursday, A Talk with Dr. Carla Hayden, the 14th Librarian of Congress
Dr. Carla Hayden, the 14th Librarian of Congress, talks with CITP Interim Director Prateek Mittal and Executive Director Tithi Chattopadhyay about How Digital Policy Impacts Diversity and Access in Communities. This is online-only event is Thursday, October 27, at 12:15 p.m. This discussion is sponsored by CITP and Princeton’s School of Public and International Affairs. Register to participate and submit questions.