Siegel Public Interest Technology Summer Fellowship (Siegel PIT-SF) applications are now open until February 24, 2023. This program is aimed at rising juniors and seniors interested in getting first-hand experience working on technology policy at the federal, state, and local level. We select between 16 and 20 students to participate each summer in the paid fellowship. The program accepts applications from students at Princeton University, as well as any university in the United States.

For more information about the program and to apply, please see our Siegel PIT-SF webpage.