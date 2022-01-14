We are pleased to announce CITP was awarded for the third year a PIT-UN grant for the Public Interest Technology Summer Fellowship Program. Applications are now open for rising juniors and seniors interested in getting first-hand experience working on technology policy at the federal, state and local level. This year, we will select approximately 16-20 students from universities across the PIT-UN network to be a part of the program.

Fellows will begin with a three-day policy virtual bootcamp led by Mihir Kshirsagar and Tithi Chattopadhyay. The bootcamp will educate students about law and policy, and will feature leading experts as guest speakers in the fields of computer science and policy. After the bootcamp, subject to the latest COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, fellows will travel to the host government agencies in different cities that our program has matched them with to spend approximately eight weeks working with the agency.

More information can be found here.