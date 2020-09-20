Upcoming Events

CITP’s new interdisciplinary tech policy clinic responds to the profound impact technology has on society. The clinic aims to stimulate cutting-edge research at CITP and engage students and scholars in pragmatic policy discussions concerning emerging technologies. In keeping with Princeton’s commitment to service, the clinic provides nonpartisan research, analysis, and commentary to policy makers, industry participants, journalists, and the public. There is a long tradition of educating public-spirited lawyers through clinical programs; we are building a similar program for the next generation of public-spirited technologists.

Mihir Kshirsagar leads the clinic. If you have any feedback or suggestions for potential projects please let him know.