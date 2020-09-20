Upcoming Events

- About
CITP’s new interdisciplinary tech policy clinic responds to the profound impact technology has on society. The clinic aims to stimulate cutting-edge research at CITP and engage students and scholars in pragmatic policy discussions concerning emerging technologies. In keeping with Princeton’s commitment to service, the clinic provides nonpartisan research, analysis, and commentary to policy makers, industry participants, journalists, and the public. There is a long tradition of educating public-spirited lawyers through clinical programs; we are building a similar program for the next generation of public-spirited technologists.
Mihir Kshirsagar leads the clinic. If you have any feedback or suggestions for potential projects please let him know.
In the spring of 2020 we launched a new forum to engage the CITP and broader Princeton University community of scholars in an exploration of real-world challenges facing policy makers. We will invite domain experts to share a concrete problem they face and how research can help inform their responses. The goal is to provide new avenues for collaborating on impactful research and deepen our understanding of the policy process. For additional information click here.
The PIT Summer Fellowship is aimed at rising juniors and seniors interested in getting first hand experience working on technology policy at the federal, state and local level. We will select approximately 12 students from universities across the PIT-UN network to be in the inaugural class of PIT Summer Fellows. For more information and application, please click here.
