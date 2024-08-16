The Research and Development Council of New Jersey in November 2024 will award its highest honor, the Science & Technology Medal, to Princeton University Computer Science Professor Brian Kernighan. According to the press release, “Dr. Kernighan will receive this honor for his work in developing computer languages and authorship of the first book on the C programming language, leading C to being the most dominant computer language in the world.” The full press release can be found here.
