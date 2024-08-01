The Project Liaison position is being posted on behalf of SPIA-DC. It is a term independent contractor position and not an offer of employment.

Princeton School of Public and International Affairs in Washington DC is hiring: The Princeton AI Dialogues Project Liaison

Princeton’s public policy school (SPIA), together with faculty experts from the Center for Information Technology Policy, have designed a multi-faceted initiative on Artificial Intelligence, and specifically the hard policy questions around the development, application, and governance of what may become the most powerful technologies ever created. The Princeton AI Dialogues—a project focused on informing federal policymaking in Washington DC—will encompass a range of public and private activities relating to AI policy and governance, from Congressional briefings to private expert dialogues to public-facing events. And it may engage a broad range of AI and public policy applications, from biotech and labor markets to national security and the environment.

The Project Liaison, based in DC, will work closely with the Princeton SPIA DC Director. The Project Liaison will possess background/competencies in emerging technology/artificial intelligence as well as demonstrated project management and people skills.

