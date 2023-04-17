Privacy and security research spearheaded by CITP graduate student Anunay Kulshrestha led Politico’s March 27 “Weekly Cybersecurity” newsletter. The post, Did an Ivy League professor crack the key to 702 oversight?, references Estimating Incidental Collection in Foreign Intelligence Surveillance: Large-Scale Multiparty Private Set Intersection with Union and Sum, a research paper Kulshrestha and Assistant Professor of Computer Science Jonathan Mayer presented at last year’s USENIX Security Symposium. The paper proposes a method to quantify the U. S. government’s surveillance of Americans under Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

Politico described the research as a breakthrough that “could throw a wrench into a bitter and ongoing debate between Capitol Hill, the White House and the intelligence community.”