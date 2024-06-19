The Workers’ Algorithm Observatory and CITP researchers have released a policy memo advocating for mandatory public data disclosures through standardized rideshare transparency reports from platforms like Uber and Lyft across all states. This effort aims to foster accountability and enhance worker well-being in the rideshare industry nationwide.For more detailed information on standardized rideshare transparency reporting and the importance of such measures, refer to the following resources:

