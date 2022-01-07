CITP is pleased to announce that Karen Rouse has joined CITP as our first ever communications manager. We are very excited about the expertise that Karen brings to our community; her biography is below. We expect that Karen will help us ensure that the great work happening at CITP is more widely known within Princeton, in the policy community, and in the general public.

Bio:

Karen Rouse is a writer and editor with more than 25 years of experience in digital and audio journalism. She has worked as a staff writer for several newspapers across the country, including The Denver Post in Colorado, The Bergen Record and Press of Atlantic City in New Jersey, and at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in Texas. Just prior to joining the Center, she was a radio reporter and an editor at New York Public Radio station WNYC – NPR’s largest member station. Her beats have included transportation, Colorado’s K-12 education system, the business of healthcare, politics, the New York and New Jersey statehouses, small business, marijuana legalization, campaign finance and issues around racial and social justice. Her work has also appeared on NPR and in the New York Times. In 2020, she was a Knight-Wallace Fellow at the University of Michigan, where she researched ways to diversify mainstream newsrooms. Karen is a fan of volunteering, and is currently a mentor to an aspiring journalist through the Dow Jones News Fund.