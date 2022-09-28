Job Alert!

CITP is hiring a professor with expertise at the nexus of technology and society. The position is for an assistant, associate or full professor focused on understanding and improving the relationship between technology and society. Our priorities include data science in the service of humanity, privacy and security, digital public infrastructure, and platforms. We will consider all outstanding candidates. The deadline to apply is December 1, 2022. Find more details and the Application for Assistant Professor, Associate Professor, Professor, here.