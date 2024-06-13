An interdisciplinary team of 19 researchers led by CITP Director and Computer Science Professor Arvind Narayanan and Computer Science Graduate Student Sayash Kapoor release guidelines for ethical machine learning in science. A paper detailing their guidelines appeared recently in the journal Science Advances. Read the entire article written by Scott Lyon, Princeton Engineering, entitled “Science has an AI problem. This group says they can fix it.“

The paper, “Consensus-based recommendations for machine-learning-based science,” published on May 1, 2024 in Science Advances, included the following authors:

Sayash Kapoor, Princeton University

Emily Cantrell, Princeton University

Kenny Peng, Cornell University

Thanh Hien (Hien) Pham, Princeton University

Christopher A. Bail, Duke University

Odd Erik Gundersen, Norwegian University of Science and Technology

Jake M. Hofman, Microsoft Research

Jessica Hullman, Northwestern University

Michael A. Lones, Heriot-Watt University

Momin M. Malik, Center for Digital Health, Mayo Clinic

Priyanka Nanayakkara, Northwestern

Russell A. Poldrack, Stanford University

Inioluwa Deborah Raji, University of California-Berkeley

Michael Roberts, University of Cambridge

Matthew J. Salganik, Princeton University

Marta Serra-Garcia, University of California-San Diego

Brandon M. Stewart, Princeton University

Gilles Vandewiele, Ghent University

Arvind Narayanan, Princeton University