An interdisciplinary team of 19 researchers led by CITP Director and Computer Science Professor Arvind Narayanan and Computer Science Graduate Student Sayash Kapoor release guidelines for ethical machine learning in science. A paper detailing their guidelines appeared recently in the journal Science Advances. Read the entire article written by Scott Lyon, Princeton Engineering, entitled “Science has an AI problem. This group says they can fix it.“
