Princeton CITP is still accepting applications for our competitive Fellows Program. But the deadline is fast approaching: Completed applications are due by 11:59 p.m. (EST) on Thursday, Dec.15, 2022.
We offer three Fellows Tracks. Visit links below to learn about each track and find the application.
- Microsoft Visiting Research Scholar – Geared towards visiting academics who are nationally or internationally recognized experts in technology policy
- Visiting Professional – Targets professionals – academics and practitioners – on leave from their permanent jobs
- Postdoctoral Research Associate – Designed for people who have recently received or are about to receive a Ph.D. Please note that we are especially interested in hearing from postdoc candidates who specialize in “information integrity,” as part of our privacy and security focus. We are also seeking postdocs who work at the intersection of precision health, data-driven medicine and public policy, as part of our “Data Science and AI and Society” focus area.