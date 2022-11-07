The CITP Emerging Scholars Program is a post-baccalaureate program that brings in people who have a bachelor’s degree for two-year staff positions at CITP. The program provides intensive research and/or work experience with real impact, along with coursework, and mentoring. The ideal outcome for participants is to either enter a competitive graduate program or to find an impactful placement in government, nonprofits, or the private sector.

Candidates are encouraged to apply by January 9, 2023 for full consideration.

Click here for more information.