The CITP Emerging Scholars Program is a post-baccalaureate program that brings in people who have a bachelor’s degree for two-year staff positions at CITP. The program provides intensive research and/or work experience with real impact, along with coursework, and mentoring. The ideal outcome for participants is to either enter a competitive graduate program or to find an impactful placement in government, nonprofits, or the private sector.
Candidates are encouraged to apply by January 9, 2023 for full consideration.