An “Impact Recognition” award went to Weaving Privacy and Power: On the Privacy Practices of Labor Organizers in the U. S. Technology Industry, a May 2022 paper on labor organizing in the U. S. tech industry from CITP researchers Sayash Kapoor, Matthew Sun, Mona Wang, Klaudia Jaźwińska and Elizabeth Anne Watkins.

Meanwhile, a “Best Paper” award went to Auggie: Encouraging Effortful Communication through Handcrafted Digital Experiences, a paper that CITP Associated Faculty member, Andrés Monroy-Hernández, co-authored with Lei Zhang, Tianying Chen, Olivia Seow, Tim Chong, Sven Kratz, Yu Jiang Tham, Rajan Vaish, and Fannie Liu. The paper examined participants’ feelings of closeness when crafting animated stories in augmented reality for each other.

The awards will be presented at the virtual CSCW 2022 conference in November. Congratulations teams! 🎉🎉