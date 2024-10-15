CITP is hiring for the following positions:

Assistant, Associate or Full Professor

The School of Engineering and Applied Science (SEAS) and CITP are accepting applications for an assistant, associate or full professor whose work aligns with CITP’s priorities areas: platforms and digital Infrastructure; data science, AI and society, and privacy and security. Please apply here.

Emerging Scholars Program

We are accepting applications for the 2024-26 cohort of Emerging Scholars, a two-year, post-baccalaureate program. Emerging Scholars are staff and carry the title of Senior Research Specialist at CITP, where they will engage in rigorous research, gain work experience, take classes at Princeton University and receive mentoring. For details visit our Emerging Scholars webpage or find the application here.