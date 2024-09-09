CITP will be having an all-day conference on Friday, October 25, 2024. This conference is for everyone who is interested in ensuring that technology has a positive impact on society. Learn about how you can make an impact on the development and governance of technology, whether in industry or the public sector. Alumni, affiliates, and friends of CITP will reflect on their careers and share advice, while current CITP scholars will present their research that has contributed to ongoing debates on topics including AI, social media, and cybersecurity.

Additional details about the conference will be added soon both here and on our event webpage.