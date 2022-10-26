CITP is now accepting applications for the CITP Fellows Program, a competitive, fully-funded, in-residence program that supports scholars and professionals in research tied to CITP’s three broad focus areas: Platforms & Digital Infrastructure; Data Science, AI & Society; and Privacy & Security.

The Fellows Program offers three tracks — Postdoctoral Research Associate, Visiting Professional, and Microsoft Visiting Research Scholar. Click here more information about these positions and to apply.

NOTE: For full consideration, candidates are encouraged to apply by Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 11:59 PM EST. Applications submitted after this date will only be considered if the position has not yet been filled.