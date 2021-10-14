The Center for Information Technology Policy fellows’ program offers scholars and practitioners from diverse backgrounds the opportunity to join the Center’s community. The goals of this fully-funded, in-residence program are to support people doing important research and policy engagement related to the Center’s mission and to enrich the Center’s intellectual life. Fellows typically will conduct research with members of the Center’s community and engage in the Center’s public programs. The fellows’ program provides freedom to pursue projects of interest and a stimulating intellectual environment. Application review will begin in the middle of December, and we welcome applications from anyone working at the intersection of digital technology and public life. In this application cycle, we especially welcome applicants with interests in: Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies and Cryptography.

Click here for more information and to apply.