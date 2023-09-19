CITP is now accepting applications for the 2024-25 cohort of our in-residence, fully-funded Fellows Program. This competitive program offers three tracks: postdoctoral research associate, visiting professional, and Microsoft Visiting Professor.

Applicants may apply to one or more tracks. Visit our Fellows Program page for application details. The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. (EST) on Friday, December 1, 2023. Applications submitted after the deadline will be considered only if the position has not been filled.