Apply now to CITP’s Emerging Scholars in Technology Policy program. The goal of this program is to provide rigorous training and experience to scholars that have recently completely their undergraduate studies and want to enter a Ph.D. program or impactful job in technology policy. The program provides intensive research and/or work experience, coursework, and mentoring. Candidates are encouraged to apply by January 10, 2021 for full consideration.
