We are accepting applications for the 2025-26 cohort of CITP’s Fellows Program — a competitive, fully-funded, in-residence program. The program offers three tracks: Postdoctoral Research Associate, Visiting Research Scholar, and Microsoft Visiting Professor. Applicants may apply for more than track. Visit CITP’s Fellows Program page to find the requirements for each track and how to apply.

To be fully considered, candidates should submit applications by 11:59 p.m. on Monday, December 2, 2024. Applications submitted afterwards will only be considered if the position has not yet been filled.